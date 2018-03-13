Beer chug: Tom Brady beats Stephen Colbert in seconds flat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Beer chug: Tom Brady beats Stephen Colbert in seconds flat

NEW YORK (AP) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may not like strawberries, but he has skills when it comes to chugging beer.

Appearing Monday on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Brady promoted his book "The TB12 Method," in which he writes about diet and athletic performance. That includes abstaining from alcohol.

Brady told Colbert he rarely drinks beer. But acknowledged he was a "pretty good beer chugger back in the day." So the host challenged him.

Brady drained his glass within seconds after two gulps, with Colbert finishing a distant last.

Colbert also got Brady to eat his first strawberry. Brady said he had never eaten the fruit because he hated the smell. Brady said it was "not that bad."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Correction: Trump Tariffs-Steel Industry story

    Correction: Trump Tariffs-Steel Industry story

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-03-06 21:42:23 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:01:54 GMT
    (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>

  • AP: Military often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    AP: Military often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:11:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:01:44 GMT
    Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

  • Charlottesville attack witness sues Alex Jones, others

    Charlottesville attack witness sues Alex Jones, others

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-03-13 15:32:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-03-13 15:48:16 GMT
    A former State Department official who became the target of harassment after posting a video showing the car attack during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones,...More >>
    A former State Department official who became the target of harassment after posting a video showing the car attack during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Jones' website Infowars and others.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly