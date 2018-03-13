Man killed at Bessemer motel identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man killed at Bessemer motel identified

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Bessemer motel overnight. 

Responding officers found Daniel Laverne Burns, 41,  lying on the ground shortly before midnight at the Economy Inn in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue Southwest, between Medical Center West and Town & Country Ford. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This story is developing. 

