Man dead after shooting at Bessemer motel

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Bessemer motel overnight.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Bessemer motel overnight.More >>
Bama Carry, an Alabama guns rights group, feels pressure from groups like the National Rifle Association may be causing President Trump to back down from his comments about raising the age to 21 to buy certain firearms.More >>
Bama Carry, an Alabama guns rights group, feels pressure from groups like the National Rifle Association may be causing President Trump to back down from his comments about raising the age to 21 to buy certain firearms.More >>
Birmingham's mayor is asking the city council to scoop $5 million out of the city's emergency fund at their next council meeting to cover some overdue fixes and some maintenance costs.More >>
Birmingham's mayor is asking the city council to scoop $5 million out of the city's emergency fund at their next council meeting to cover some overdue fixes and some maintenance costs.More >>
Expect a clear sky Monday night with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Make sure you protect the plants again tonight.More >>
Expect a clear sky Monday night with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Make sure you protect the plants again tonight.More >>
Some promising news for neighbors living right down the road from multiple rail cars loaded with human waste. This stink may be history soon. We've learned the railroad company that's storing those stinky cars will no longer accept new shipments until the cars there now are handled.More >>
Some promising news for neighbors living right down the road from multiple rail cars loaded with human waste. This stink may be history soon. We've learned the railroad company that's storing those stinky cars will no longer accept new shipments until the cars there now are handled.More >>