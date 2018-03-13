Man dead after shooting at Bessemer motel - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man dead after shooting at Bessemer motel

BESSEMER, AL

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Bessemer motel overnight. 

Responding officers found the man lying on the ground shortly before midnight at the Economy Inn, between Medical Center West and Town & Country Ford. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This story is developing. 

