Shooting at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa leaves one injured

Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting call at Broadmoore Gardens Apartment located in the 200 block of James I. Harrison Parkway around 8 p.m. Monday night.

According to Captain Kip Hart, while on the scene, officers located several shell casings and blood in the parking lot. They were advised, a 27-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, had been taken to DCH by a private vehicle.

The victim was taken to surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses to identify any suspects and motive for the shooting.

