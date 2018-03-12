Alabama guns rights group reacting to possibly raising age to buy firearms

Bama Carry, an Alabama guns rights group, feels pressure from groups like the National Rifle Association may be causing President Trump to back down from his comments about raising the age to 21 to buy certain firearms.



But Monday afternoon, White House press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted the president hasn't closed the door just yet on raising the age. This comes after the president said over the weekend "there's not much political support" for the move.

Bama Carry feels the White House lawyers and other groups have the presidents ear right now.



"I believe his legal team got with him and told him hey you got to go by the Constitution and that was one of his main points when he was running was support of the Constitution and Second Amendment rights. We're glad he's seeing that light,” Bruce Wade with Bama Carry said.



Early Monday, President Trump tweeted “On 18 to 21 age limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision. Things are moving rapidly on this, but not much political support (to put it mildly)".



The NRA is suing the state of Florida for raising the age to buy firearms from 18 to 21 saying the new law violates the Second Amendment.

