B'ham city council to decide whether to utilize $5M from emergency fund

Birmingham's mayor is asking the city council to scoop $5 million out of the city's emergency fund at their next council meeting to cover some overdue fixes and some maintenance costs.

These are serious issues the mayor said needs to be fixed immediately.

Those issues include leaking roofs at the jail, collapsing driveways at the fire stations, and outdated law enforcement vehicles.

City Council President Valerie Abbott said there is no room to take from the general budget.

She said taking the $5 million needed from the emergency fund will bring it down to $89 million.

"Everything on there is something serious that we need to take care of now instead of hoping that we find the funds to do it with later," said Valerie Abbott, City Council President.

The issue will be brought before the city council at their regular meeting next Tuesday.

If they approve the money, then it's in the mayor's hands.

