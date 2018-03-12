FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Monday night

Expect a clear sky Monday night with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Make sure you protect the plants again tonight.

The chilly temperatures will continue at least through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The good news we can expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days.

Warmer weather is back in the forecast by Thursday. Highs will reach the mid-60s. We could see an increase in cloud cover by late Friday ahead of our next system. Friday should be mostly sunny with the clouds arriving during the late afternoon and evening. Expect a small chance of showers in west Alabama Friday evening.

The weekend will be much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Expect showers and an occasional thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday. It does not appear we will see severe storms over the weekend. We will monitor for any changes in the WBRC First Alert Weather Center.

First Alert: A more powerful system will develop and move into the area by either next Monday or Tuesday. Some of the forecast models are already hinting at the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. It is too early for details, but if you have plans early next week I would monitor the weather closely.

