UPDATE: Murder suspect killed in single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa

Kieric Mitchell who was charged with murder in 2016 was killed in a car crash Monday. (Source: Tuscaloosa PD)

Tuscaloosa police confirm to WBRC a person killed in a crash Monday on Jack Warner Parkway was out on bond for a murder charge.

Kieric Mitchell was charged in October 2016 with the murder of Quinton Doughty in Alberta.

Tikeshia Marcus, 23, was also injured in the wreck.

She was unresponsive and taken to surgery following the crash. Police did not have an update on her condition as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the cause of the accident is not known at this time.

