One person dead after single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa

Authorities in Tuscaloosa confirm one person died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Jack Warner Parkway.

When police and the fire department arrived at the scene, they said witnesses to the accident had pulled the passenger of the vehicle - identified as 23-year-old Tikeshia Marcus - from the vehicle.

Officers at the scene attempted to remove the driver - identified as 20-year-old Kieric Mitchell - from the vehicle. Unfortunately, they could not do so before the vehicle was consumed by fire. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the accident is not known at this time.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.