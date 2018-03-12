Mississippi State women's basketball earns first #1 seed in program history

Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season. The 32-1 Bulldogs earned their first #1 seed to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in program history.

MSU will host Nicholls, Syracuse, and Oklahoma State in the Starkville Regional. The first round tips off Saturday with the 2nd round set for Monday at Humphrey Coliseum.

Another program first! @HailStateWBK is the No. 1 seed in the Kansas City Region!#ncaaW ?? Starkville, MS pic.twitter.com/1jAza8jYAX — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) March 12, 2018

Vic Schaefer's crew will open against Nicholls. The game is set for Saturday at 5:00pm CT on ESPN2. The winner will face either Syracuse or Oklahoma State with a Sweet 16 spot in Kansas City on the line.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Kansas City Regional

1st Round (Humphrey Coliseum)

Saturday 5:00pm: #1 Mississippi State vs. #16 Nicholls

Saturday 2:30pm: #8 Syracuse vs. #9 Oklahoma State

