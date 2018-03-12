Hoover police hold forum on human trafficking

On this chilly Monday morning, over a dozen women gathered at Bluff Park United Methodist Church.



The reason: a forum on Human Trafficking conducted by detectives with the Hoover Police Department.



“It's not something we see all the time here, but it is something we look for,” said Lt. Keith Czeskleba.



Part of the forum dealt with defining what human trafficking is, who can be affected and where it can happen.



“There are times they are taken from city to city and state to state and other times, they may not leave the area, but they're still trapped or still feel trapped in a situation they can't get out of,” Czeskleba explains.



Detectives say these days, traffickers are using social media platforms to attract more younger victims.

“All the social media sites that their parents aren't even aware their children have,” Detective Courtney Pittman tells the group.



The members of United Methodist Women have worked to address human trafficking for years.



Monday's forum helped add extra knowledge to their efforts.



“I think a lot of times, we think about the children that we can equip and help them not be a victim,” says Julie Adams, President of the United Methodist Women.



“It's on us. It's our responsibility to watch out for these kids and be careful and considerate of what's going on,” adds member Sylvia Sumners.

