Big Fish: AL man awaiting official word on world record catch

It was an overcast Sunday afternoon at Inland Lake in Blount County, when Johnny Owen attached a chicken gizzard to his hook and tossed it into the cold water. About 20 minutes later his fishing line unraveled like the wind and he knew he had latched onto something big. About 40 minutes after that, Johnny pulled a giant blue catfish toward the lake’s bank. Moments later, his scaled showed that the fish weighed 80 pounds!

Now comes the exciting part: Johnny Owen is waiting word on if his catch is a world record for a catfish caught on a 14-lb test line. Owen has checked with the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall Of Fame in Wisconsin, and an official says that the catch will indeed be a world record once classified. Johnny has also been in touch with local and state officials, and all agree that at this point a world record catch could be his.

And think it all happened when a monster catfish decided it wanted some chicken for dinner. We’ll keep you posted once official word comes our way!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.