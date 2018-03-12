TPD arrests two in third homicide of the year

Investigators say at least a dozen shots were fired during a weekend shooting in Tuscaloosa.



A torn piece of crime scene tape twisted in the wind Monday at the scene of Tuscaloosa's third homicide of 2018.



"It's just very sad and something we need to address as a community to help stop it," Captain Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Task Force explained.



Tuscaloosa Police responded to 21st Street at Hay Court Apartments on a shooting call around 7 o'clock Saturday night.



After interviewing several witnesses, they arrested Jessie Knox on murder charges and Edward "Trey" Womack on menacing and reckless endangerment charges.



"Womack decided to interject himself into this argument. Best we can tell, he had nothing to do on either side and what we're alleging is he actually pulled a weapon and began waving it around and it actually discharged."



Authorities found the body of 25-year-old Mulove Williams in the yard of one of the buildings.



They believe Williams and other family members were arguing with people that Knox knew.



Investigators accuse Womack of shooting a gun in the air, which caused others to pull guns and return fire.



That's when they say Knox came out of an apartment and shot towards Williams' group killing him.



"When Mr. Knox started shooting he had no idea what was going on, as best as we can tell, he was inside the apartment when it started."



