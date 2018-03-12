Firearm training for teachers and school employees

A firearms group here in Alabama is already offering training courses to teachers and school employees.

With several different scenarios, the training puts teachers in real life, adrenaline pumping situations so they can practice what to do if they ever face an active shooter.

Giving teachers the option to protect themselves and their students which is also what the training is aimed towards. David McCullough trains with Central Alabama Firearms and he says, “I don't want them trying to be the tactical people where they go searching from room to room they should be able to learn to defend themselves in that room that they are responsible for."

But teachers must practice their reaction in these intense situations without letting their fear or emotion get in the way. "So, when the gunman is suddenly pointing a firearm at you or your students you have to be in fear for your life or your student's lives then they respond appropriately," he explains.

The free event is March 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Irondale police substation.

