Firearm training for teachers and school employees

Authorities in Tuscaloosa confirm one person died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident.More >>
A rousing greeting met Huffman High School students as they arrived at school Monday.More >>
On this chilly Monday morning, over a dozen women gathered at Bluff Park United Methodist Church.More >>
It was an overcast Sunday afternoon at Inland Lake in Blount County, when Johnny Owen attached a chicken gizzard to his hook and tossed it into the cold water. He had no idea he would soon be reeling in potential history.More >>
School leaders, lawmakers, and law enforcement personnel from Jefferson and Shelby County came together Monday for a school safety summit. The group discussed pros and cons of safety bills making their way through the Alabama legislature.More >>
