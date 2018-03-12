Gamecocks enter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as No. 2 seed

The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially in! For the seventh consecutive year, Dawn Staley and her squad will compete in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.
A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday.
