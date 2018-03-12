SWEET MOMENT: Jemison police officer shares hug with special needs student

A picture capturing a sweet moment between a Jemison police officer and a student is gaining the attention of hundreds on social media.



Rachel Mims took a photo showing fifth-grader Natalie Wilson and Deputy Chief Marc McMinn hugging in the hallway of Jemison Intermediate.



McMinn says he has known Natalie since she was in kindergarten. She has special needs and wants to be a police officer when she grows up. Every time Natalie sees McMinn, she runs to him with open arms, calling him her "partner." McMinn says this is just one way the Jemison Police Department shows students that they are there to protect and serve them.



Since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, schools across the country have been looking for ways to improve school security. Since none of Jemison's four schools have school resource officers, McMinn says off-duty officers will go in on their off days to patrol the school and make sure everyone is okay. McMinn says Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer is in talks with the Chilton County Board of Education to get School Resource Officers for the schools next year.

