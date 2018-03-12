FIRST ALERT: Cold temperatures and patchy frost Monday night

The sky has cleared with temperatures in the lower 50s Monday afternoon. Enjoy some extra sunshine on the ride home this evening. Sunset is at 6:52 p.m. Get ready for another chilly night with temperatures running between 10-12 degrees below normal. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning with frost developing in many areas. Make sure you protect the plants again tonight. The chilly temperatures will continue at least through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The good news we can expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days. Warmer weather is back in the forecast by Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 60s. We could see an increase in cloud cover by late Friday ahead of our next system. Friday should be mostly sunny with the clouds arriving during the late afternoon and evening. Expect a small chance for showers in West Alabama on Friday evening.



The weekend will be much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Expect showers and an occasional thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday. It does not appear we will see severe storms over the weekend. We will monitor for any changes in the WBRC First Alert Weather Center.



FIRST ALERT: A more powerful system will develop and move into the area by either next Monday or Tuesday. Some of the forecast models are already hinting at the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. It is too early for details, but if you have plans early next week I would monitor the weather closely. We will have updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.

