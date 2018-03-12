Woman charged after estranged husband shot, another woman hit with gun

Lee Ann Matanane is being held in the Cullman Co. Detention Center on attempted murder charges. (Source: Cullman Co. Sheriff's Office)

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic incident involving her estranged husband and another woman.

Cullman County deputies responded to the Berlin Community on March 10 on a shooting call.

Authorities say Lee Ann Matanane parked down the road and while dressed in all black went to her estranged husband's home, shot him in the chest area and hit another woman in the head with a gun.

Both victims were able to grab the gun from Matanane and she was arrested a short time later for two counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Matanane is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

