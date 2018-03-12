Bob Sykes: BBQ 101 Tips

Remove the membrane. The milky colored covering left on the rib. It can manually pulled off or dissolved. To peel ;use a butter knife -dull- puncture the membrane and pull upward. Grab this section with a paper towel and pull.

Preheat your Smoker -green egg type- for a 2 ½ hour cook time to a temperature of 250 degrees.

Apply Kosher Salt, Course Ground Black Pepper or your favorite Rub. Do not completely cover the meat. Sprinkle both sides.

Rub : 1 cup seasoning salt. ¼ cup Garlic Powder,1/4 cup Ground Black Pepper.

Place flat on the grill with outside side down. Flip over, half way through the cooking time. Unless you are using a rib rack.

Cook until an internal temperature of 165 degrees is reached. Remove from the grill and let stand for 10 minutes. Slice straight down on each bone. If you are basting, be sure to do so only in the last 5 minutes. Sauces or mop that contain sugar will turn black.

Serve immediately; add Sauce or serve with sauce on the side.

