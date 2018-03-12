UPDATE: Man found shot to death in Birmingham

A man's death is under investigation in Birmingham (Source: Damien Johnson/WBRC)

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.

Police were called to Oakmont Street and Slayden Avenue Monday just after 7:30 am. and found a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who has information about this case, is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

