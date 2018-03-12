UPDATE: Birmingham homicide victim identified

A man's death is under investigation in Birmingham (Source: Damien Johnson/WBRC)

The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the name of a homicide victim in Birmingham.

Jacari Demon Maddox, 18, was found shot to death Monday morning on Slayden Avenue and Oakmont Street.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

