OJ Simpson 'If I Did It' 2006 interview unearthed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

OJ Simpson 'If I Did It' 2006 interview unearthed

O.J. Simpson gave a 'hypothetical' account of the double-murder in a newly unearthed interview. In this 1994 file photo, Simpson, right, and defense attorney Robert Shapiro sit in a Los Angeles courtroom. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool, File) O.J. Simpson gave a 'hypothetical' account of the double-murder in a newly unearthed interview. In this 1994 file photo, Simpson, right, and defense attorney Robert Shapiro sit in a Los Angeles courtroom. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool, File)

(CNN) - On Sunday night, Fox aired "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession," a two-hour special that the network has been promoting as a must-see interview that was recently "found."

Originally shot in 2006, Simpson gives a "hypothetical" confession to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Simpson mentions a friend with him in this scenario, only identified as "Charlie," who he said gave him the knife.

"As things got heated, I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself, and this guy kind of got into a karate (stance) thing, and I said, 'Do you think you can kick my (expletive)?'" Simpson said in the interview. "And I remember I grabbed the knife - I do remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie.

"And to be honest, after that I don't remember, except I'm standing there and it's all kind of stuff around… blood and stuff around."

According to Fox, the lost tapes of Simpson's interview with then-HarperCollins publisher Judith Regan were recently discovered. 

The interview was done in promotion of the book Simpson wrote with Regan, "If I Did It." It was never released by the book company.

Copyright 2018 CNN. Fox and Getty Images contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

    Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:14:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • Plane carrying 71 people crashes, catches fire in Kathmandu

    Plane carrying 71 people crashes, catches fire in Kathmandu

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:30 AM EDT2018-03-12 09:30:44 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:13:59 GMT
    (Shrada/ @shradhagb, Dan Ayliffe/Twitter, Saroj Basnet/Twitter/CNN)(Shrada/ @shradhagb, Dan Ayliffe/Twitter, Saroj Basnet/Twitter/CNN)

    An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.

    More >>

    An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.

    More >>

  • Trump doesn't set age for guns, defers on arming teachers

    Trump doesn't set age for guns, defers on arming teachers

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-03-12 04:40:49 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:04:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018.

    Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.

    More >>

    Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly