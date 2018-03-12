OJ Simpson 'If I Did It' 2006 interview unearthed

O.J. Simpson gave a 'hypothetical' account of the double-murder in a newly unearthed interview. In this 1994 file photo, Simpson, right, and defense attorney Robert Shapiro sit in a Los Angeles courtroom. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool, File)

(CNN) - On Sunday night, Fox aired "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession," a two-hour special that the network has been promoting as a must-see interview that was recently "found."

Originally shot in 2006, Simpson gives a "hypothetical" confession to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Simpson mentions a friend with him in this scenario, only identified as "Charlie," who he said gave him the knife.

"As things got heated, I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself, and this guy kind of got into a karate (stance) thing, and I said, 'Do you think you can kick my (expletive)?'" Simpson said in the interview. "And I remember I grabbed the knife - I do remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie.

"And to be honest, after that I don't remember, except I'm standing there and it's all kind of stuff around… blood and stuff around."

According to Fox, the lost tapes of Simpson's interview with then-HarperCollins publisher Judith Regan were recently discovered.

The interview was done in promotion of the book Simpson wrote with Regan, "If I Did It." It was never released by the book company.

