FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning and Wind Advisory

We have a very cold, blustery morning out there. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories through tonight, and a Freeze Warning for Tuesday morning.

Cooler air is being pulled into the south again, as an upper level low pressure area is across the northeast.

Today expect gradual clearing, with highs in the low 50s and breezy, with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows in the 20s to low 30s and winds out of the north at 10-15.

Expect mostly clear skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s to low 30s.

We begin to warm up a little for Thursday and Friday. It should still be mostly clear, but with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday night into the weekend brings another chance of rain and thunderstorms our way. Look for scattered showers Friday evening...and a good chance of showers Saturday into the overnight hours of early Sunday morning. Morning temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s this weekend with highs in the 60s to 70s.

Have a happy Monday, and don't forget that windbreaker today.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.