FIRST ALERT Update: Windy, colder lingering showers through early-morning hours

COLDER AIR SETTLES IN: Areas of rain, drizzle and mist will continue to impact the area through the early morning hours. It is going to become quite windy as colder air spills into the state. So be prepared for a much colder start, with lows in the mid to upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. There may even be a few snow flurries to the far northeast before the moisture exits the state. The clearing line will work west to east across the state on Monday, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. This will allow temps to rebound into the mid-50s. I do want to give you another First Alert for freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning. This will be a light freeze with lows near 32°. The sky will be mostly sunny on Tuesday so temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid-50s.

ANOTHER SURGE OF COLD AIR ON WEDNESDAY: The dry setup will continue through the mid-portion of the week; however, another surge of colder air will be arriving on Wednesday. This will bring another gusty north wind, with sunshine and highs struggling to break out of the upper 40s. So plan on more jacket weather for the middle of the week. Thursday morning is likely going to be the coldest start of the week, with lows in the 20s.

LONG-RANGE OUTLOOK: High pressure will setup by Thursday making for calm and tranquil weather. By Friday afternoon, highs will rebound into the low 70s in many locations. A stronger south flow will transport lots of moisture back into the region next weekend so there is a good chance we will see more clouds, with showers returning for next Saturday and Sunday. I will be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.