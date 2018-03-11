Huffman High students hold vigil, march to call for end to violence

Areas of rain, drizzle and mist will continue to impact the area through the early morning hours.More >>
Areas of rain, drizzle and mist will continue to impact the area through the early morning hours.More >>
A Huffman High School student is begging for change after losing a fellow classmate in last week's shooting. Students said it will be difficult to walk through the school's doors Monday morning. So on Sunday, sophomore Jaylon Smith led a community vigil at East Lake to strengthen not only his classmates, but this entire community.More >>
A Huffman High School student is begging for change after losing a fellow classmate in last week's shooting. Students said it will be difficult to walk through the school's doors Monday morning. So on Sunday, sophomore Jaylon Smith led a community vigil at East Lake to strengthen not only his classmates, but this entire community.More >>
The cloudy and rainy setup will continue for the remainder of the day and overnight as a low pressure system slowly tracks across the area.More >>
The cloudy and rainy setup will continue for the remainder of the day and overnight as a low pressure system slowly tracks across the area.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have identified the man killed at an apartment complex.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have identified the man killed at an apartment complex.More >>
Main area of heavy rainfall with some embedded thunder will continue to shift east with time and end from west to east through the rest of the morning hours.More >>
Main area of heavy rainfall with some embedded thunder will continue to shift east with time and end from west to east through the rest of the morning hours.More >>