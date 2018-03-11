Huffman High students hold vigil, march to call for end to violence

Courtlin Arrington was killed after being shot at Huffman High School Wednesday (Source: WBRC)

A Huffman High School student is begging for change after losing a fellow classmate in last week's shooting.

Students said it will be difficult to walk through the school's doors Monday morning.

So, on Sunday, sophomore Jaylon Evans led a community vigil at East Lake to strengthen not only his classmates, but the entire community.

Sunday's vigil started with a march for a change.

Every step was a prayer for an end to pain, an end to hate and an end to fear.

"We are here today because we lost a bright part of our future," said Evans. "I am tired of all the violence that's been going on in my community. We are all tired of this. One life is more than enough."

Evans used his voice to spark change in his community after losing his classmate, Courtlin Arrington, 17, in last week's school shooting.

His classmate and teammate Michael Barber, 17, now charged in her death.

"Every time I go through those doors, all I see is her in my head. That's all I see is her," said Huffman High School freshman Cedric Robbins.

Robbins was just one of the students who showed up Sunday to call for an end to the violence.

"I'm shocked and disappointed that she got shot," said Robbins. "Guns are not allowed at school. He wasn't supposed to have it anyway. If he didn't have it, she would have been here today."

Balloons were released in memory of Courtlin and as a symbol of prayer for all of the Birmingham high schools so that no other student has to lose a friend this way.

"If you want change, if you want better results, step up and make it be known," said Evans.

Teachers and students will be seeing more school resource officers when they get to school Monday to ramp up security.

