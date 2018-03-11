NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney

  S-E-C! League lands conference-record 8 teams in NCAAs

    Sunday, March 11 2018
    Monday, March 12 2018
    The Southeastern Conference's push to improve in men's basketball finally has paid off in record fashion.
  Overall No. 1 Virginia aims for Final Four run through South

    Top overall NCAA seed Virginia headlines the South Region bracket in the pursuit for an elusive Final Four.
    The brackets for the NCAA Tournament are out.
    There will be a couple of major differences about the NCAA Tournament selection show.
    Buffet says an employee at his company, Berkshire Hathaway, will get $1 million a year for life if they come up with the perfect bracket.

    Buffet says an employee at his company, Berkshire Hathaway, will get $1 million a year for life if they come up with the perfect bracket.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship with a 77-72 win over No. 13 Tennessee.
(RNN) - All the conference tournaments have ended. Now it's time for the big dance.

Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

The 32 automatic qualifiers have already been determined.

Automatic qualifiers:

  1. UMBC
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Davidson
  4. Virginia
  5. Lipscomb
  6. Villanova
  7. Kansas
  8. Montana
  9. Redford
  10. Michigan
  11. Cal State Fullerton
  12. Charleston
  13. Marshall
  14. Wright State
  15. Penn
  16. Iona
  17. Buffalo
  18. North Carolina Central
  19. Loyola-Chicago
  20. San Diego State
  21. LIU Brooklyn
  22. Murray State
  23. Arizona
  24. Buckner
  25. Kentucky
  26. UNCLOG
  27. Stephen F. Austin
  28. Texas Southern
  29. South Dakota St.
  30. Georgia State
  31. Gonzalo
  32. New Mexico State

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee released the rest of the field with at-large bids Sunday night.

At-large bid

  1. Alabama
  2. Arizona State
  3. Arkansas
  4. Auburn
  5. Butler
  6. Clemson
  7. Creighton
  8. Duke
  9. Florida
  10. Florida State
  11. Houston
  12. Kansas State
  13. Miami
  14. Michigan State
  15. Missouri
  16. North Carolina State
  17. Nevada
  18. North Carolina
  19. Ohio State
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Providence
  22. Purdue
  23. Rhodes Island
  24. Seton Hall
  25. St. Bonaventure
  26. Syracuse
  27. TCU
  28. Tennessee
  29. Texas
  30. Texas A&M
  31. Texas Tech.
  32. UCLA
  33. Virginia Tech
  34. West Virginia
  35. Wichita State
  36. Xavier

The First Four round will take place in Dayton, OH on March 13 and 14. Click here to see the full bracket.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place from March 15 - 18 in the following cities:

  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Wichita, KS
  • Dallas, TX
  • Boise, ID
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Detroit. MI
  • Nashville, TN
  • San Diego, CA

The regional round begins on March 23 and will run through March 25. Those games will be played in Omaha, NE, Leos Angles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Boston, MA.

San Antonio, TX, will host the Final Four and title game. The Final Four will take place on March 31 and the championship game will be on April 2.

