NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship with a 77-72 win over No. 13 Tennessee.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship with a 77-72 win over No. 13 Tennessee.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo (3) reaches for a rebound with Tennessee's Admiral Schofield, top right, and Grant Williams, bottom right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Southeastern Con...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo (3) reaches for a rebound with Tennessee's Admiral Schofield, top right, and Grant Williams, bottom right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Southeastern Con...

Buffet says an employee at his company, Berkshire Hathaway, will get $1 million a year for life if they come up with the perfect bracket.

Buffet says an employee at his company, Berkshire Hathaway, will get $1 million a year for life if they come up with the perfect bracket.

Warren Buffet offers $1 million or $2 million for life to employee who can picks a perfect March Madness bracket. (Source: CNN)

Warren Buffet offers $1 million or $2 million for life to employee who can picks a perfect March Madness bracket. (Source: CNN)

There will be a couple of major differences about the NCAA Tournament selection show.

There will be a couple of major differences about the NCAA Tournament selection show.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Davidson guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Davidson guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Washington.

The Latest: Madness truly begins Thursday with Oklahoma-URI

The Latest: Madness truly begins Thursday with Oklahoma-URI

The brackets for the NCAA Tournament are out.

The brackets for the NCAA Tournament are out.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Virginia guard Kyle Guy drives against North Carolina guard Andrew Platek (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Virginia guard Kyle Guy drives against North Carolina guard Andrew Platek (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New...

NCAA on the bubble: Virginia gets top billing for March

NCAA on the bubble: Virginia gets top billing for March

Top overall NCAA seed Virginia headlines the South Region bracket in the pursuit for an elusive Final Four.

Top overall NCAA seed Virginia headlines the South Region bracket in the pursuit for an elusive Final Four.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Virginia coach Tony Bennett walks off the floor with one of the nets after Virginia defeated North Carolina 71-63 in an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10,...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Virginia coach Tony Bennett walks off the floor with one of the nets after Virginia defeated North Carolina 71-63 in an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10,...

Overall No. 1 Virginia aims for Final Four run through South

Overall No. 1 Virginia aims for Final Four run through South

The Southeastern Conference's push to improve in men's basketball finally has paid off in record fashion.

The Southeastern Conference's push to improve in men's basketball finally has paid off in record fashion.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, and his players accept their trophies after beating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, March 11, 2018, in St. Lo...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, and his players accept their trophies after beating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, March 11, 2018, in St. Lo...

(RNN) - All the conference tournaments have ended. Now it's time for the big dance.

Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

The day we've all been waiting for...#SELECTIONSUNDAY IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/9oqQ1sbEb6 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2018

The 32 automatic qualifiers have already been determined.

Automatic qualifiers:

UMBC Cincinnati Davidson Virginia Lipscomb Villanova Kansas Montana Redford Michigan Cal State Fullerton Charleston Marshall Wright State Penn Iona Buffalo North Carolina Central Loyola-Chicago San Diego State LIU Brooklyn Murray State Arizona Buckner Kentucky UNCLOG Stephen F. Austin Texas Southern South Dakota St. Georgia State Gonzalo New Mexico State

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee released the rest of the field with at-large bids Sunday night.

At-large bid

Alabama Arizona State Arkansas Auburn Butler Clemson Creighton Duke Florida Florida State Houston Kansas State Miami Michigan State Missouri North Carolina State Nevada North Carolina Ohio State Oklahoma Providence Purdue Rhodes Island Seton Hall St. Bonaventure Syracuse TCU Tennessee Texas Texas A&M Texas Tech. UCLA Virginia Tech West Virginia Wichita State Xavier

The First Four round will take place in Dayton, OH on March 13 and 14. Click here to see the full bracket.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place from March 15 - 18 in the following cities:

Pittsburgh, PA

Wichita, KS

Dallas, TX

Boise, ID

Charlotte, NC

Detroit. MI

Nashville, TN

San Diego, CA

The regional round begins on March 23 and will run through March 25. Those games will be played in Omaha, NE, Leos Angles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Boston, MA.

San Antonio, TX, will host the Final Four and title game. The Final Four will take place on March 31 and the championship game will be on April 2.

Copyright 2018 Ray com News Network. All rights reserved.