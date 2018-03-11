FIRST ALERT Update: Cold northwest wind developing overnight, lingering showers through early morning

The cloudy and rainy setup will continue for the remainder of the day and overnight as a low pressure system slowly tracks across the area. Scattered showers will be likely tonight and continuing through the early morning hours tomorrow. You will notice a big d rop in temperatures when you head out the door in the morning. A gusty northwest wind will develop overnight as colder air flows in, with lows in the mid to upper 30s on Monday morning. There could be a few lingering showers for the drive in tomorrow morning, mainly over the eastern part of the state. The clouds and showers will gradually thin out, with some sunshine returning in the afternoon. Highs will be reaching the middle 50s. I do want to give you another First Alert for freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. This will be a light freeze with lows near 32º. The sky will be mostly sunny on Tuesday so temperatures are expected to rebound into the middle 50s.

ANOTHER SURGE OF COLD AIR ON WEDNESDAY: The dry setup will continue through the mid portion of the week; however, another surge of colder air will be arriving on Wednesday. This will bring another gusty north wind, with sunshine and highs struggling to break out of the upper 40s. So plan on more jacket weather for the middle of the week. Thursday morning is likely going to be the coldest start of the week, with lows in the 20s.

LONG-RANGE OUTLOOK: High pressure will setup by Thursday making for calm and tranquil weather. By Friday afternoon, highs will rebound into the low 70s in many locations. A stronger south flow will transport lots of moisture back into the region next weekend so there is a good chance we will see more clouds, with showers returning for next Saturday and Sunday. I will be sharing more details on this long range outlook in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. I will also be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.