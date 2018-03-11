FIRST ALERT for a few showers this afternoon and even a few snowflakes by morning

Temperatures warm to the 60s this afternoon and depending on sunshine, some locations to the west could reach 70 degrees. Spotty showers and or isolated storms develop this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The front arrives tonight and winds increase and temperatures decrease.

Clouds and showers, some of which briefly could be snow showers to the north of I-20 exit by Monday morning and gusty winds will create feels like temperatures in the 20s.

A FIRST ALERT for needing a heavy coat to start. If you see wet snowflakes, we don’t expect road impacts so no worries there. Expect a sunny, breezy and cooler than normal Monday afternoon.Expect a sunny, breezy and cooler than normal Monday afternoon.

Lighter winds and colder temperatures settle in by Tuesday morning.

A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and especially Thursday morning.

Much warmer weather, like highs in the 70s return to close out the week and will persist into St. Patty’s Day weekend. Showers are possible over the weekend and the coverage both days is around 40 percent.

Have a great day,

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

