Pink Heals surprises girl battling cancer

Pink Heals knew a 12-year-old from Riverside is collecting firefighter patches as she battles cancer, but they wanted to provide a special surprise.

Firefighters and members of the Red Knights Organization had Mileena Painter to the station and lined up to give her hugs and words of encouragement. And, of course, they gave her patches to add to her collection, which includes patches from all 50 states.

But the icing on the cake was Painter being able to sign the station's pink truck.

