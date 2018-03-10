FIRST ALERT: Rain, thunder likely overnight

A few strong storms could impact west Alabama after 3 a.m. The primary threat is gusty winds and pea-sized hail. The rain will continue through Sunday morning. Be prepared to deal with some heavy rainfall on the drive to church Sunday morning.

Don't forget to set the clock forward one hour before you go to bed tonight. We begin Daylight Saving Time this weekend.

Drier weather is expected during the afternoon Sunday with highs reaching the mid-60s. Cooler temperatures will return Sunday night with overnight lows around 40 degrees. It will be breezy during the afternoon with winds up to 25mph and out of the north. We could see a few lingering showers through the late afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.