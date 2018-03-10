Birmingham-Southern sprinter repeats as national champion

Birmingham-Southern track senior Jamal Watkins (Hampton, Ga./Dodge City CC) successfully defended his NCAA Division-III indoor title by winning the 60m dash in 6.78 seconds Saturday.

Karmin Shute (Fayetteville, Ga./The Walker School) went 2-3 in the 200m and 60m dashes, respectively, to earn two All-America honors.

Watkins ran the fastest time in the prelims. He now has three national titles, two indoor and one outdoor. The senior concludes his indoor career as the BSC record holder in the 55m, 60m and 200m dashes.

Shute finished second in the 200m dash in a new BSC record time of 24.64. She had run the sixth fastest time in the 60m prelims. The senior earned third place by running a personal best 7.61.

