TPD arrest two in shooting, 1 charged with murder

Two men have been formally charged in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Mulove Deasvon Williams early Sunday morning.

Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting at Hay Court Apartments located in the 4200 block of 21st Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to Kip Hart of Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide, they found Williams dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of the apartments.

Tuscaloosa's Violent Crimes Unit arrested Jessie Cleveland Knox, 29 and Edward "Trey" Womack III, 24.

Knox is being charged with murder and Womack with reckless endangerment and menacing.

Investigators learned that Williams and other family members were involved in an argument with associates of Knox. According to witnesses, Womack interjected himself into the argument, then pulled a gun and discharged a round. Williams' side returned fire. Knox then started shooting towards Williams and struck him.

Knox and Womack have been transported to Tuscaloosa County Jail. Knox is being held on a $150,000 bond and Womack's total bond is $9000.

This is the third homicide in Tuscaloosa this year.

