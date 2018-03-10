Community group hopes to empower, inspire grown men

A community group is working to empower and inspire young boys and grown men alike.

It's called "The Man Project."

The group met Saturday at the Fairfield Civic Center for a Men's Empowerment Conference.

Multiple speakers touched on topics such as financial literacy, resume preparation, health awareness.

"We've been in the schools now for going on three and a half years, but we have branched off into what we want to influence the adult males as well," said founder and director Richard Cade. "We've come to realize that we can spend times we can spend time with the kids all day long, but sometimes we have to go back into our environment. So that made us go into reaching the parents, and more importantly reaching the men."

The Man Project is going to hold events quarterly.

To learn more about the group, or to attend the next event, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.