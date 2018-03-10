Meth bust leads to 3 arrested in Cullman County

Three men were arrested in Cullman County after law enforcement searched a home in Crane Hill.

Danny Ray Tucker, 50, of Crane Hill, Billy Wayne Warden, 66, of Hayden, and Jimmy Allen Mickle, 46, of Hayden, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cullman County deputies and CNET agents found 235.2 grams of methamphetamine and $4,566 in cash during the raid at a home owned by Tucker on County Road 335.

"I am glad these three are now behind bars and we were able to recover that much meth before it was able to make it into the community", Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a post on Facebook.

The three men are being held in Cullman County Detention Center on $1 million bond.

