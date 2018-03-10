FIRST ALERT Update: Expect widespread rain, several storms tonight

As expected, our weather for the first half of Saturday cooperated. We've seen increasing clouds with most of the rain remaining to our north and west. Temperatures have reached the upper 60s with the help of a strong southerly wind. Rain will become more widespread late this afternoon and evening. Instability is limited and this will keep thunderstorm potential very low. No severe weather is expected, but we could see the occasional gusty wind over 20 mph. In fact, I can't rule out some pea-size hail in our western counties late tonight into tomorrow morning. This is because of very cold air aloft. Rain chances during the evening hours will climb to around 90 percent. The rain will continue through Sunday morning with much of the rain ending by 1 p.m. Be prepared to deal with some rain on the drive to church Sunday morning.

Don't forget to set the clock forward one hour before you go to bed tonight. We begin Daylight Saving Time this weekend.

Drier weather is expected during the afternoon Sunday with highs reaching the mid-60s. Cooler temperatures will return Sunday night with overnight lows around 40 degrees. It will be breezy during the afternoon with winds up to 25 mph and out of the north. We could see a few lingering showers through the late afternoon and evening.

Sunshine returns on Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Get ready for another cold snap with lows as chilly as the upper 20s next week. The good news we're not expecting any rain. Sunshine will continue through Friday.

The long-range forecast does indicate a chance for rain next weekend.

