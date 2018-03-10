Vestavia Hills man critical following fire accident

A Vestavia Hills man is in critical condition at UAB Hospital after officials say he somehow set himself on fire Friday night.

Vestavia Hills Fire Dept. Capt. Ryan Farrell says the victim was burning something outside his home on Seven Oaks Circle around 10:38 pm when he somehow caught himself on fire.

Capt. Farrell says the original call came in as a structure fire, but when they arrived, there was no fire.

They did find the victim with severe burns and transported him to the hospital.

Firefighters are still investigating this case.

