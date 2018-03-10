FIRST ALERT for areas of today through tomorrow morning

Keep up with radar trends today through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. The coverage of showers increase through the afternoon and evening hours from north to south. Local heavy downpours can’t be ruled out and perhaps a few claps of thunder, otherwise this activity should behave itself.

Temperatures rise into the 60s today and the driest weather sets up south of I-20. Don’t forget to change your clocks to an hour ahead and while doing so, replace the batteries in your smoke detector and weather radio.

Tomorrow morning starts off wet and stormy. The greatest chance for storms and maybe a few gusty wind producers’ set up southwest especially around Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton and Greene counties. Based on the track of this system, the greatest instability and severe threat looks to develop across South Alabama.

Rain exits Central Alabama by the late morning hours on Sunday and then there is just a slight chance for showers the rest of the day. Temperatures will once again top off in the 60s. Colder air filters in for the first part of the upcoming week and there is a threat for a freeze on the mornings of Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures rise into the 70s to close out the week and for St. Patrick’s Day, I’m keeping it mild but there is a chance for rain.

Have a great day and keep an umbrella nearby,

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

