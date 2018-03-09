45 UA social work students prepare for policy trip to D.C.

More than 40 University of Alabama social work students are preparing to head to D.C. later this month to advocate for a series of bills.

The students are set to meet with 30 members of U.S. Congress to talk legislation and become partners in policymaking.

The Field Coordinator of the Washington D.C. Internship program - Carroll Phelps - said the bills regarding opioid abuse, human trafficking, and children in foster care reflect on current important issues felt all over the world.

The students hope to use this experience of advocating on Capitol Hill to federal lawmakers to hopefully influence policy throughout their future social work careers.

"Most of the time, even though these are our lawmakers, we elect them to power - sometimes they can be out of touch with reality on ground and us going to D.C. is telling them we know what is going on ground," said student Temi Lade.

The students will be in D.C. on March 20 and March 21.

