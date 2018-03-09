Armed robbery at McDonald's in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Armed robbery at McDonald's in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a McDonald's in Ensley.

The fast-food restaurant is located along Ave E.

It is unknown what weapon the suspect used in the robbery or what was taken from McDonalds.

Police are using K9 in attempt to find the suspect. There were no injuries.

