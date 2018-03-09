FIRST ALERT: Rain arrives Saturday afternoon & evening

Increasing clouds are expected Friday night with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

If you have Saturday outdoor plans, make sure you do them during the morning. We could still see a few showers in our northern counties during the morning, but the more widespread rain comes during the afternoon. Expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 60s. Rain will be widespread during the evening with occasional thunderstorms. Some instability will return to the area and this could mean a few isolated thunderstorms. The best chances for any thunderstorm development would include Sumter, Pickens, Greene, Hale, and Marengo Counties.

It is possible we could see over 2 inches of rainfall in places Saturday night into Sunday. Rain is likely through the early afternoon Sunday followed by another round of colder temperatures. I'd plan on some rain on the way to church Sunday. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 60s with cooler temperatures late Sunday into Monday.

Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning. Don't forget to reset your clocks before you go to bed Saturday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Colder temperatures are again in the forecast next week. Expect lows Tuesday through Thursday in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.