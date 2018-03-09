Man found dead atop tree in Fairfield

A man cutting down a tree in the yard of a Fairfield residence died during some kind of incident.

The incident happened at a residence at the corner of 44th Street, Farrell Avenue, and Debardeleben Avenue.

Few details are available, but according to authorities in Fairfield, the man was working on cutting down a tree.

When authorities arrived at the scene, part of the tree had already been trimmed and removed. Unfortunately, the man was found deceased at the top of what remained of the tree.

The victim's identification has not been released.

