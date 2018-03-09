Coosa Co. student arrested for making terrorist threat

A student at Coosa County High School has been arrested for making a threat toward the school.

The Coosa County Sheriff's Office separated the 17-year-old student this morning and took him into custody. He's charged with "making a terrorist threat," which the SRO, Cpl. Brad Moon, was made aware of yesterday.

No weapon was found on the student.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.