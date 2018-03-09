Coosa Co. student arrested for making terrorist threat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Coosa Co. student arrested for making terrorist threat

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
COOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A student at Coosa County High School has been arrested for making a threat toward the school.

The Coosa County Sheriff's Office separated the 17-year-old student this morning and took him into custody. He's charged with "making a terrorist threat," which the SRO, Cpl. Brad Moon, was made aware of yesterday.

No weapon was found on the student.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly