Search for missing kayaker at Logan Martin Lake

St. Clair County deputies are searching for a missing kayaker on Logan Martin Lake.

The missing man is from Georgia and is believed to have been kayaking alone.

Authorities found a capsized kayak near Logan Martin Dam, just off County Road 54 near Kelly Creek boat launch.

St. Clair County Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray said the search for the missing man has been called off for today and will start again tomorrow morning. Murray said the dam's turbines have been turned off to allow waters to calm.

