Missing kayaker at Logan Martin Lake identified as Georgia man

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a missing kayaker on Logan Martin Lake is a 68-year-old man from Mapleton, Georgia..

St. Clair County deputies are searching for James Lewis Lowery, Sr. It's believed he was kayaking alone.

Authorities found a capsized kayak near Logan Martin Dam, just off County Road 54 near Kelly Creek boat launch.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.