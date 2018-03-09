Kristen Wiig cast as Wonder Woman villain Cheetah - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kristen Wiig cast as Wonder Woman villain Cheetah

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, Kristen Wiig, a cast member in "Downsizing," poses at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. Wiig will play a villain in the next “Wonder Woman” film. Direct... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, Kristen Wiig, a cast member in "Downsizing," poses at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. Wiig will play a villain in the next “Wonder Woman” film. Direct...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kristen Wiig will play a villain in the next "Wonder Woman" film.

Director Patty Jenkins announced on Twitter Friday that Wiig will star as Wonder Woman rival Cheetah in the superhero sequel.

Jenkins said in her post that she "can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites" and is very excited by what they have planned.

Star Gal Gadot welcomed Wiig to the cast in a follow-up post and added, "This is going to be WONDERful."

Jenkins reportedly became the highest-paid female filmmaker in history when she signed on to direct the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster "Wonder Woman."

No title has been announced for the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Jersey Shore town seeks ferry to dock next to Kushner resort

    Jersey Shore town seeks ferry to dock next to Kushner resort

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-03-09 13:33:38 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:25 PM EST2018-03-10 00:25:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, the Pier Village development is seen in Long Branch, N.J. The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that woul...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, the Pier Village development is seen in Long Branch, N.J. The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that woul...
    The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that would speed New Yorkers to the doorstep of a resort co-owned by Jared Kushner.More >>
    The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that would speed New Yorkers to the doorstep of a resort co-owned by Jared Kushner.More >>

  • Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?

    Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-03-09 13:43:41 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-03-10 00:24:27 GMT
    (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...
    The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third...More >>
    The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.More >>

  • Florida governor signs gun restrictions 3 weeks after attack

    Florida governor signs gun restrictions 3 weeks after attack

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-03-09 04:13:29 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-03-10 00:24:16 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

    Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

    More >>

    Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly