Meat and Bean Chalupas

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

½ cup Salsa Senorita Salsa, any variety

½ tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground pepper

1 cup refried pinto beans

8 corn tortillas – see recipe for making shells

1 avocado, chopped

Shredded lettuce

½ cup shredded Monterrey Jack cheese

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Directions:

In a medium skillet, brown hamburger and drain grease. Add onion, Salsa Senorita Salsa, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper to hamburger mixture. Cook meat mixture on low until onion becomes soft.

Place 8 chalupa cups on a baking sheet. Place beans in the shells first, add meat, sprinkle with cheese. Place chalupa cups in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Top with shredded lettuce, cilantro, avocado and extra Salsa Senorita.

Chalupa Cups:

Place 8 ramekins upside down on a baking sheet. Spray each ramekin with cooking spray.

Place corn tortilla over each ramekin.

Place in oven and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.

The corn tortilla will bake around the ramekin making a perfect chalupa cup.

