Demopolis man charged with manslaughter in January crash

Charges have been filed against a 53-year-old Demopolis man following a deadly crash.

Lorenzo Contez Green is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of escape.

The accident happened on January 30, 2018 at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 43. Lee Earl Lewis was killed in the crash.

Police say Green was under the influence when he ran a red light and crashed into Lewis causing his death.

Green was processed and taken to Byan Whitfield Hospital for pre-admissions into the jail when he tried to escape.

He is being held in the Marengo County Detention Center.

