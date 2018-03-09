Lisa Bonet says Bill Cosby gave off a 'sinister' energy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lisa Bonet says Bill Cosby gave off a 'sinister' energy

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Lisa Bonet arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bonet has broken her silence about her former TV father Bill Cosby, saying she isn’t surpris... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Lisa Bonet arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bonet has broken her silence about her former TV father Bill Cosby, saying she isn’t surpris...

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Lisa Bonet has broken her silence about her former TV father Bill Cosby, saying she isn't surprised he's facing sexual misconduct allegations and claiming he gave off a "sinister" energy.

Bonet says in an interview with Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine that she wasn't aware of any inappropriate behavior by Cosby on "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World," though she sensed "darkness."

"There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she says.

Cosby faces a retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. Prosecutors describe him as a serial predator.

Bonet and Cosby clashed over her starring in the R-rated "Angel Heart." Asked about Cosby's current situation, she says she "just leave(s) all that to karma and justice."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Jersey Shore town seeks ferry to dock next to Kushner resort

    Jersey Shore town seeks ferry to dock next to Kushner resort

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-03-09 13:33:38 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:25 PM EST2018-03-10 00:25:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, the Pier Village development is seen in Long Branch, N.J. The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that woul...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, the Pier Village development is seen in Long Branch, N.J. The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that woul...
    The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that would speed New Yorkers to the doorstep of a resort co-owned by Jared Kushner.More >>
    The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that would speed New Yorkers to the doorstep of a resort co-owned by Jared Kushner.More >>

  • Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?

    Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-03-09 13:43:41 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-03-10 00:24:27 GMT
    (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...
    The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third...More >>
    The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.More >>

  • Florida governor signs gun restrictions 3 weeks after attack

    Florida governor signs gun restrictions 3 weeks after attack

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-03-09 04:13:29 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-03-10 00:24:16 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

    Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

    More >>

    Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly