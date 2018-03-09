Teen charged in on-campus shooting of Huffman High School student

Michael Jerome Barber is charged with manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. (Source: BPD)

A teenager has been officially been charged in the shooting death of a Huffman High School student during a shooting on campus.

Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin Arrington, also 17, who was shot Wednesday as classes were dismissing for the day.

Barber's bonds have been set at $75,000 and $300 respectively. He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Classes at Huffman High resumed on Friday, with increased security.

Initially Birmingham police officials said the deadly shooting, which happened inside a classroom as school was dismissing for the day, appeared to be accidental.

"At this particular time, we consider it accidental until the investigation takes us elsewhere,'' Acting Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said. "We have a lot of unanswered questions. There are so many unknowns at this time."

RELATED: Remembering Courtlin Arrington

On Thursday, it was reported that the shooting was captured on video and that led authorities to pursue the charges against the student.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring says the high school does have metal detectors. We spoke to a number of parents and students who tell us the metal detectors were not in use Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.