Holt High School student charged with making terrorist threat

Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's office confirms an 18-year-old Holt High School student is charged with making a terrorist threat toward the school.
Spokesperson Josh Hastings says the suspect, Rodejickus Robinson, was arrested early this morning. He is being held on $15,000 bond.
Hastings said the suspect was heard making verbal threats toward the school and probable cause was found to arrest the student.
