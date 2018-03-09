Holt High School student charged with making terrorist threat

Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's office confirms an 18-year-old Holt High School student is charged with making a terrorist threat toward the school.

Spokesperson Josh Hastings says the suspect, Rodejickus Robinson, was arrested early this morning. He is being held on $15,000 bond.

Hastings said the suspect was heard making verbal threats toward the school and probable cause was found to arrest the student.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.